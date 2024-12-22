Willis: I’m loving my life with Toulouse

By MARK STEVENS

WHILE some sides would consider the tag of defending champions as a target on their backs, it appears Toulouse see it more as a badge of honour having started their European campaign in ominous fashion.

Having blown Ulster away 61-21 in their seasonal opener, the Frenchmen were even more deadly in their latest assignment, downing Exeter Chiefs 64-24 with a clinical display of marksmanship at Sandy Park last Sunday.

In Antoine Dupont, the six-times winners possess the modern-game’s most lethal sniper. Again, he was bulletproof in Devon, claiming the first of th...