Harry Williams heads to Harlequins

Harlequins have signed former Exeter and England tighthead Harry Williams from Pau.

The 33-year-old will return to the Premiership next season after two years in France playing for Montpellier and Pau.

Williams, who has 19 England caps, won two Premiership titles and the Champions Cup during eight seasons with Exeter.

“I’m excited to be returning to the Premiership and joining Harlequins – it’s a great club with a huge fanbase,” Williams said.

“It feels like I’m coming home having grown up nearby in south London. I can’t wait to get started, give my all for the club and learn from a top scru...