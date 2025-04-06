Julian Heaven signs for Exeter Chiefs

Australian hooker Julian Heaven, 24, will join Exeter in the summer from the Waratahs having come up through the academy at Lyon.

Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney and Australia back row Tom Hooper are also joining, while Wallaby centre Len Ikitau has been linked.

Heaven will fill the void left by Dan Frost’s departure to Bath and Jack In-nard’s move to Gloucester, and will pack down alongside fellow Australia forward Scott Sio, who signed a new deal last year. Heaven is eligible for England through family connections, as well as Australia and Spain.

...