Pollock must keep on pushing to front

ONE of the big talking points between now and the Lions tour squad being announced on May 8 is whether Henry Pollock will force his way in. My initial reaction is that it’s unlikely given that there is so much competition from proven international flankers like the Curry brothers, Josh van der Flier, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Sam Underhill, Jac Morgan, and Rory Darge.

Yet, the Northampton flanker has made such strides that you cannot ignore him, especially with the kicking-catchingscoring solo try he conjured against Sale. He’s proved he’s pretty quick and has got th...