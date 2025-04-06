Jeremy Guscott: Champions Cup still has a role to play

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable every week...

The European Cup is as big as the clubs involved want to make it. If you talk to multiple champions like Toulouse, Leinster, and La Rochelle, they will be very clear about its significance and relevance to them, and the prestige that comes with winning it.

The last English winner of the tournament was five years ago when Exeter became champions of Europe for the first time after beating Racing 92 in the Covid final at an empty Ashton Gate.

The previous season had seen Saracens win their third title by beating Leinster in Newcastle,...