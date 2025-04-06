Champions Cup: Toulon’s power too much for Saracens

By Paul Rees

Toulon ............................... 72pts

Tries: Wainiqolo 5, Isa 35, 55, 59; Jaminet 39, 70; Alainu’uese 44, Fainga’anuku 62, Serin 74, Tuicuvu 76 Conversions: Jaminet 6, 35, 40, 55, 60, 63, 75, 77 Penalties: Jaminet 12, 14

Saracens .......................... 42pts

Tries: Gonzalez 3, 22; Tompkins 7, Hartley 16, van Zyl 31, Hadfield 65 Conversions: Burke 4, 8, 17, 23, 32, 66

As attention turned towards half-time, the prospect of Facundo Isa or Melvyn Jaminet being named player of the match was even more remote than Donald Trump scrapping tariffs.

The international pair had...