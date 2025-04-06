Mark McCall: We gave it a good go but Toulon were hard to stop

Mark McCall expects to provide a springboard for his young side in the Champions Cup in the coming seasons.

Sarries conceded their record number of points in the competition having been hit for 55 by Bordeaux-Bègles last season, with McCall resting most of his players who were involved in England’s Six Nations campaign.

“We conceded a lot of points but the difference was 11 with 12 minutes to go and we had a lineout in their 22,” said director of rugby McCall.

“We played some magnificent rugby in the first half and showed real quality. Unfortunately, we could not get our hands on the ball af...