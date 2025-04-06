Leinster 62-0 Harlequins: From Bloodgate to a blood bath for Quins

By Adam Hathaway

Leinster ............................. 62pts

Harlequins .......................... 0pts

Tries: Prendergast 14, J McCarthy 17, Osborne 27, van der Flier 44, Ringrose 47, Sheehan 57, Penalty 65, Byrne 71, Lowe 76, 79 Conversions: Prendergast 17, 27, 48; Byrne 72, 80

Marcus Smith came second best in his Lions audition against Sam Prendergast but he was not the only Harlequin to head back from Dublin with his tail between his legs.

The Londoners were brutally exposed by 10-try Leinster who were running in scores for fun at the death as Quins ran out of options.

Andy Farrell, ...