Josh Van der Flier: Leinster can do better

Man of the match Josh van der Flier urged his Leinster side not to rest on their laurels after the humiliation of Harlequins at Croke Park.

The flanker was back to his best as the Premiership side were comprehensively put to the sword but the Irish province have bigger fish to fry as they seek a first Champions Cup title since 2018.

The victory put them two games away from a fourth successive final but van der Flier reckons there is more to come.

He said: “It was a brilliant performance from the lads and a lot of them stood up. It is hard to peak at this time of year but we have a lot of imp...