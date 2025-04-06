La Rochelle 24-25 Munster: Cool-head Jack Crowley has the drop on Ronan O’Gara’s side

By Kevin Fallon

La Rochelle ..... 24pts

Tries: Botia 10, Penalty 65, Bosmorin 76 Conversions: West 11, Hastoy 76 Penalty: West 42

Munster ............25pts

Tries: Casey 24, Coombes 47, Smith 51

Conversions: Crowley 24, 48

Penalty: Crowley 41

Drop goal: Crowley 68

Munster captain Tadhg Beirne hailed Jack Crowley for steering them to their first Champions Cup knockout win in France in 23 years.

Crowley was outstanding and in the end his drop goal 11 minutes from time proved to be the match-winner in a thrilling contest at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

It was the sort of kick Ronan O’Gara produced...