Glasgow Warriors 43-19 Leicester Tigers: Tigers blown away by spirited Warriors

By Bryn Palmer
Glasgow Warriors 43pts
Tries: Venter 13, 74; Vailanu 18, 41; Hastings 49, Horne 50 Conversions: Hastings 14, 19, 42, 50, 51
Penalty: Hastings 42
Leicester Tigers 19pts
Tries: Cracknell 2, Kata 56, Liebenberg 66 Conversions: Pollard 56, 67
Glasgow will head to Dublin to tackle four-time champions Leinster on Friday night in only their third ever Champions Cup quarter-final after a thumping last-16 win over Leicester at Scotstoun.
Three quickfire tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, with Tigers down to 14 men for a second time, saw Warriors surge 38-5 clear in ...
