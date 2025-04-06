Glasgow Warriors 43-19 Leicester Tigers: Tigers blown away by spirited Warriors

By Bryn Palmer

Glasgow Warriors 43pts

Tries: Venter 13, 74; Vailanu 18, 41; Hastings 49, Horne 50 Conversions: Hastings 14, 19, 42, 50, 51

Penalty: Hastings 42

Leicester Tigers 19pts

Tries: Cracknell 2, Kata 56, Liebenberg 66 Conversions: Pollard 56, 67

Glasgow will head to Dublin to tackle four-time champions Leinster on Friday night in only their third ever Champions Cup quarter-final after a thumping last-16 win over Leicester at Scotstoun.

Three quickfire tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, with Tigers down to 14 men for a second time, saw Warriors surge 38-5 clear in ...