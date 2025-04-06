Northampton Saints 46-24 Clermont: Tommy Freeman’s hat-trick steers Saints home

By Rob Wildman
Northampton Saints ..... 46pts
Tries: Smith 18, Freeman 23, 29, 60; Augustus 40, 46; Pollock 71
Conversions: Smith 18, 40, 46, 71
Penalty: Smith 14
Clermont Auvergne ...... 24pts
Tries: Moala 11, Raka 49, Fainga’a 55 Conversions: Belleau 11, 49, 55 Penalty: Belleau 4
There is no stopping Henry Pollock it seems, not even some wind up off-the-ball tactics by a visiting French team in a Champions Cup showdown.
The young England back row had to shake off the Clermont clutches to help Northampton to this crucial win which earns a home quarter-final against Castres on Saturday.
P...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login