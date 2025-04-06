Fraser Dingwall: Players took charge for Northampton Saints

Saints acting captain Fraser Dingwall put Friday night’s win down partly to a players’ meeting held without the team’s coaches present.

He feels Saints have taken too long to recover from the loss of an experienced gang led by Courtney Lawes and co, who lifted the Premiership title last season.

Dingwall explained the players had to accept greater responsibility for their performances triggered by the shock of losing to Leicester 33-0in the Premiership.

“We have to drive it (performances) rather than externally from the coaches,” he said.

He said Saints owed their fans such a win and added: “...