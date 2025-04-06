Bordeaux vs Ulster Preview: Zac Ward on alert for Damian Penaud battle

By Ben Jaycock

Ulster winger Zac Ward is chomping at the bit to be facing off against France star Damian Penaud today.

Penaud, France’s all-time top try scorer, helped Les Bleus to the Six Nations title last month, and 26-year-old Ward is relishing their battle.

Ward won his first cap for Ulster in the pool match between the sides in December, which Bordeaux won 40-19 in Belfast.

“I want to compete against the best in the business,” said Ward, who switched from sevens after the Paris Olympics.

“It was my first cap here playing against those two guys. I was a bit nervous beforehand, but a fr...