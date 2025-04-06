Toulouse vs Sale Sharks Preview: We’re out to beat the odds, says Alex Sanderson

By Jon Newcombe

Sale's French intelligence network has revealed how seriously defending champions Toulouse are taking their English opponents in the final round of 16 Champions Cup tie of the weekend.

Forwards coach Neil Briggs still has contacts across the channel having played briefly for Bourgoin the ProD2 in his mid-20s, and word has got back to the Sharks via the former hooker that Les Rouges et Noir are preparing for a big battle.

“I do not think Toulouse are taking this game lightly. We know they have been analysing for three weeks for us. It’s a small rugby world and we went throu...