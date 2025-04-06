Castres 39-37 Benetton: Ill-disciplined hosts win it at the death

By Ben Jaycock

Castres ............39 Benetton .........37

An ill-disciplined Castres were forced to play with 13 men for a 10-minute spell in the second half, but Jeremy Fernandez’s last-gasp try sent the French side into the last eight.

Adrien Seguret was shown a straight red card shortly after half-time for a high tackle before Castres lost another player in this seesaw contest as Florent Vanverberghe was sent to the sin bin on 52 minutes due to pushing and shoving.

It was a feisty affair in the south of France as Benetton weren’t guilt-free either.

They lost Manuel Zuliani to the sin-bi...