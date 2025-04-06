Ospreys set for Scarlets repeat

Preview

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Ospreys v Scarlets

Today. 5.30pm

OSPREYS head coach Mark Jones has rung the changes for the last 16 derby clash after going down 38-22 to their rivals in the URC last weekend.

Jones brings in full-back Jack Walsh, wings Dan Kasende and Keelan Giles, centre Keiran Williams and scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams.

Wales hooker Dewi Lake returns to the Ospreys pack along with prop Tom Botha and lock Rhys Davies. Flanker Justin Tipuric’s reintroduction to the back row sees Wales captain Jac Morgan switch from open to blindside.

Lake has not starte...