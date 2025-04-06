Cardiff have no answers as Connacht charge home

■By JOHN FALLON
Connacht .........35pts
Tries: Devine 2, Jansen 40, Treacy 41, Bolton 66, Boyle 76
Conversions: Hanrahan 3, 40, 42; Ioane 67, 77
Cardiff ..............20pts
Tries: Lee-Lo 37, B Thomas 53, Adams 60 Conversion: B Thomas 53
Penalty: Sheedy 12
MACK Hansen led from the front as Connacht booked a Challenge Cup quarter-final against Racing 92 in Galway next weekend.
The Irish inter national was superb at full-back in a game where Connacht always held an edge over a Cardiff side they have now beaten three times in 11 weeks.
Connacht, with 60 per cent possessio...
