Cardiff have no answers as Connacht charge home

■By JOHN FALLON

Connacht .........35pts

Tries: Devine 2, Jansen 40, Treacy 41, Bolton 66, Boyle 76

Conversions: Hanrahan 3, 40, 42; Ioane 67, 77

Cardiff ..............20pts

Tries: Lee-Lo 37, B Thomas 53, Adams 60 Conversion: B Thomas 53

Penalty: Sheedy 12

MACK Hansen led from the front as Connacht booked a Challenge Cup quarter-final against Racing 92 in Galway next weekend.

The Irish inter national was superb at full-back in a game where Connacht always held an edge over a Cardiff side they have now beaten three times in 11 weeks.

Connacht, with 60 per cent possessio...