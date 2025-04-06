Gloucester stay strong to set up Bath clash

■By GARY FITZGERALD

Montpellier ..... 17pts

Tries: Bouthier 4, Reus 10

Conversions: Reus 5, 11

Penalty: Reus 40

Gloucester ...... 24pts

Tries: Thomas 26, Jordan 33, Ackermann 58

Conversions: Carreras 27, 34, 59

Penalty: Carreras 80

GEORGE Skiving-ton’s gutsy Cherry and Whites won a memorable cup victory in France to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final showdown with Bath.

Freddie Thomas, Cameron Jordan and Ruan Ackermann crossed for tries as the visitors fought back from a 14-0early deficit to keep alive their bid for a third Challenge Cup triumph.

South Afr...