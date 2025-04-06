Gloucester stay strong to set up Bath clash

■By GARY FITZGERALD
Montpellier ..... 17pts
Tries: Bouthier 4, Reus 10
Conversions: Reus 5, 11
Penalty: Reus 40
Gloucester ...... 24pts
Tries: Thomas 26, Jordan 33, Ackermann 58
Conversions: Carreras 27, 34, 59
Penalty: Carreras 80
GEORGE Skiving-ton’s gutsy Cherry and Whites won a memorable cup victory in France to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final showdown with Bath.
Freddie Thomas, Cameron Jordan and Ruan Ackermann crossed for tries as the visitors fought back from a 14-0early deficit to keep alive their bid for a third Challenge Cup triumph.
South Afr...
