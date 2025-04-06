Premiership’s table-toppers

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Pau ....................... 24pts

Tries: Tuipulotu 27, Brau Boirie 62, 69

Conversions: Desperes 28, 62, 69

Penalty: Dsperes 20

Bath ..................... 49pts

Tries: Muir 3, Cokanasiga 22, Obano 30, Bayliss 35, Dunn 44, McConnochie 57, Reid 72

Conversions: Donoghue 3, 23, 31, 36, 44, 58, 73

TYRO fly-half Ciaran Donoghue guided the Premiership table toppers into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they bid for an unprecendented treble.

Bath outscored their Frech hosts seven tries to three despite having Sam Underhill sent off for a foolish, upright head...