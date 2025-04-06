Premiership’s table-toppers

■By BEN JAYCOCK
Pau ....................... 24pts
Tries: Tuipulotu 27, Brau Boirie 62, 69
Conversions: Desperes 28, 62, 69
Penalty: Dsperes 20
Bath ..................... 49pts
Tries: Muir 3, Cokanasiga 22, Obano 30, Bayliss 35, Dunn 44, McConnochie 57, Reid 72
Conversions: Donoghue 3, 23, 31, 36, 44, 58, 73
TYRO fly-half Ciaran Donoghue guided the Premiership table toppers into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they bid for an unprecendented treble.
Bath outscored their Frech hosts seven tries to three despite having Sam Underhill sent off for a foolish, upright head...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login