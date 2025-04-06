Perpignan ….. 18 Racing 92 …… 24

OWEN Farrell scored five points on his return to action as his Racing 92 side gained some much-needed positivity in their campaign by booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Racing are languishing down in 11th in the Top 14 and under serious threat of relegation from the French topflight but Farrell’s return from groin surgery could prove timely for their survival bid, and the former England captain opened the scoring with a penalty three minutes in.

Tommaso Allan overturned the deficit with back-to-back penalties for the hosts, who were then downgraded to 14 men when Apisa...