Bayonne ……….22 Bulls ……………..32

JAKE White’s Bulls overcame a hostile crowd in Bayonne to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Leading 15-8at half-time, fly-half Keagan Johannes kicked seven points in a well-earned win to set up a last eight tie away at Edinburgh next weekend.

Two first-half tries from Sergeal Petersen – finishing off a delightful move which involved impressive hands – and Reinhardt Ludwig, and a conversion and penalty from

Johannes powered the visitors in front at the break.

But the home side remained within touching distance courtesy of a Federico Mori...