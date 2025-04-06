Bayonne ……….22 Bulls ……………..32

JAKE White’s Bulls overcame a hostile crowd in Bayonne to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
Leading 15-8at half-time, fly-half Keagan Johannes kicked seven points in a well-earned win to set up a last eight tie away at Edinburgh next weekend.
Two first-half tries from Sergeal Petersen – finishing off a delightful move which involved impressive hands – and Reinhardt Ludwig, and a conversion and penalty from
Johannes powered the visitors in front at the break.
But the home side remained within touching distance courtesy of a Federico Mori...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login