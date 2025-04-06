Edinburgh …… 24 Lions ……………. 12

EDINBURGH avenged their 55-21 humiliation in Johannesburg back in October to book their place in the last eight.

Sean Everitt’s side raced into a 17-0half-time lead and while the Lions fought back, Ali Price’s try made the game safe. “The guys put in a tremendous amount of effort in the first half and played some scintillating rugby,” said Everitt.

“Probably could have scored some more tries but pleased with how we defended. It was a good performance all-round and now it’s a massive opportunity in the quarter-finals.”

It took Edinburg...