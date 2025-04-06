Mitchell looking to finish with flourish

By PAUL REES

ALEX Mitchell is looking to make a sprint finish as the season nears the home straight after missing the opening two months of the campaign.

But the England scrum-half, a strong contender to tour Australia with the Lions in the summer, will not be upset if he is not called up for goal-kicking duties.

Mitchell was pressed into emergency service from the tee at Sale in the last round of the Premiership with outside-half Fin Smith having a mandatory rest week and Northampton’s other outside-halves all injured.

“It was something I had done a few times before,...