Pollard determined to leave Tigers on a high

■ By PAUL REES

HANDRE Pollard is determined to leave Leicester on a high having decided to return to South Africa next season.

The 31-year old Springbok outside-half, a World Cup winner in 2019 and 2023, has been with the Tigers for the last three seasons having spent three years at Montpellier.

He will make it a grand slam of club leagues next season when he plays for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship having been involved in Super Rugby during his first spell with the side.

“It was a very difficult decision to leave Leicester,” said Pollard, who ended...