RICKY CANO, THE CLIFTON AND FORMER ENGLAND COUNTIES, CHINNOR, HARTPURY, WHARFEDALE, HULL IONIANS & ROTHERHAM PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Richard Barrington – I played with Baz at Hartpury, and he went on to play for Jersey, Saracens, where he made 200-plus appearances and won four Prem titles, and is now playing in France. What a player! I thought he was unbelievable.

2. Johnny Matthews – A former England Counties team-mate (Georgia tour, 2013), who has risen to the top with Glasgow and Scotland. Great player! Will Tanner is a clos...