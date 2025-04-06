I’ve still got a good few years left in me, promises van Wyk

■By JON NEWCOMBE

FRANCOIS van Wyk is revelling being around world-class players and feels moving to Bath has given him a new lease of life.

Van Wyk joined the blue, back and whites from Leicester last summer, and it now nearly halfway through his two-year deal.

He turns 34 at the end of July but the South African has no plans to make this contract his last.

“I still think I have got a good few years in me,” he said. “It’s funny, I thought at this age I would have slowed down a little bit but actually I feel really good and I am playing every week....