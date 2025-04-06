Thomas makes his father’s day

■By SIMON THOMAS

FOR Henry Thomas, playing for the land of his father has resulted in one very proud dad.

A decade on from winning seven caps for England, the Scarlets prop now has the same tally for Wales.

He was able to embark on a second international career due to eligibility laws which allow players to switch to another country if they haven’t played Test rugby for three years, provided they have a family qualification – and he has that through his Swansea-born dad Nigel.

Thomas himself was born and raised in London, but was always very aware of his father...