Thomas makes his father’s day

■By SIMON THOMAS
FOR Henry Thomas, playing for the land of his father has resulted in one very proud dad.
A decade on from winning seven caps for England, the Scarlets prop now has the same tally for Wales.
He was able to embark on a second international career due to eligibility laws which allow players to switch to another country if they haven’t played Test rugby for three years, provided they have a family qualification – and he has that through his Swansea-born dad Nigel.
Thomas himself was born and raised in London, but was always very aware of his father...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login