The day when Quinn kept out of Wyllie’s way

AS the meanest of the Silver Fern brothers who used to dress in all black from tip to toe and glower like Mafia dons, Alexander John Wyllie deserved the distinctive appendage of a few letters to his name, at the very least.

None of those who bumped into the Grizzled One, lest of all the man himself, would quibble with GMoM: Grand Master of Menace.

Wyllie would spell out a chilly warning for certain opponents as if he thought of them as trespassing on his property, an innate grievance which set him apart from other contemporaneous purveyors of pain like the fearsome French locks Miche...