McCall keen to keep Goode in house

■By GARY FITZGERALD

ALEX Goode approaches a remarkable 400 club appearance with Mark McCall anxious to keep him tied to Saracens so he can “pick his brains”.

The versatile back looks set to be offered a coaching role at a club where he has become part of the furniture -and a real legend - for the past years.

Former England star Goode turns 37 next month and has reached a crossroads in his sporting life. No doubt a media role would be in the offing for such a charismatic and intelligent player.

But Director of Rugby McCall hopes he will continue his Sarries love...