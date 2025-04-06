McCall keen to keep Goode in house

■By GARY FITZGERALD
ALEX Goode approaches a remarkable 400 club appearance with Mark McCall anxious to keep him tied to Saracens so he can “pick his brains”.
The versatile back looks set to be offered a coaching role at a club where he has become part of the furniture -and a real legend - for the past years.
Former England star Goode turns 37 next month and has reached a crossroads in his sporting life. No doubt a media role would be in the offing for such a charismatic and intelligent player.
But Director of Rugby McCall hopes he will continue his Sarries love...
