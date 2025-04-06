Burford’s backing Heard to step up at 12 for England

■ By BEN JAYCOCK

All-round game: Tatyana Heard in England colours

WORLD Cup winner Rachel Burford believes dominant ball carrier and serial winner Tatyana Heard is the front runner for England’s 12 jersey.

The former centre, who made 84 appearances for the Red Roses between 2006-19 and lifted the World Cup in 2014, feels the three-time reigning PWR champion with Gloucester-Hartpury is streaks ahead of her competition.

Heard, 30, has won 26 England caps – her most recent coming in the victory against Wales last weekend – and has scored four tries since b...