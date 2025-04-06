Seb Atkinson could do a job for England – George Skivington

By Paul Rees

Seb Atkinson picked the right moment to score his first try hat-trick for Gloucester with England head coach Steve Borthwick watching from the Kingsholm stand.

Borthwick this year called up four players who were at Worcester when the club folded in September 2022 for the Six Nations - Ollie Lawrence, Fin Smith, Ted Hill and Curtis Langdon - and centre Atkinson has his sights on making it five.

England are touring Argentina in the summer and will be without a number of their leading players who will be in Australia with the Lions, enabling Borthwick to gauge his strength in dept...