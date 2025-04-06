Worcester Warriors to play in 14-team Championship

Worcester Warriors are set to return to professional rugby two and a half years after the club went into administration as part of a new expanded 14-team Championship next season.

Worcester will be admitted alongside the winners of the National League One, currently being led by Richmond, who have worked their way up from the bottom of the league pyramid after they went bust in 1999.

With no relegation from the Championship into National League 1 this season, it means only two teams, instead of the usual three, will be relegated from National One.

Last year the RFU’s Tier 2 Board ran an open...