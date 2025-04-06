Cai Griffiths: Worcester Warriors return to second tier ‘is not fair’

By Ben Jaycock

The decision to give Worcester Warriors a place in next season’s Championship has sparked an angry response from Cai Griffiths, the director of rugby at London Welsh.

Worcester went into liquidation in 2022 but their return to the Championship has caused controversy after the likes of London Welsh and Richmond were forced to restart from the lowest levels. Wasps and

London Irish – who also went into liquidation in 2022 – are also rumoured to be in line for a return to the second tier when they resume competitive action in 2026, and Griffiths, who has led London Welsh’s rise f...