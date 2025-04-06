Danny Wilson: Leinster have got an All Black – on the bench!

Harlequins boss Danny Wilson highlighted the difference in strength in depth between his side and Leinster in the wake of their 62-0 Champions Cup hammering in Dublin yesterday.

The Londoners could not compete and Wilson said: “We have had some decent wins against URC teams but today we were blown away.

"What do they have? 21 in the Ireland squad and if you go through that team if it is not an Irish international, it is Jordie Barrett on the bench – a Test match All Black! It is phenomenal.”

Fellow Londoners Saracens were also knocked out, beaten 72-42 by Toulon, while Leicester went down 43...