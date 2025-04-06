British and Irish Lions: Come on, Andy Farrell, put a bolter on your list

Thinking Allowed by Chris Hewett

Henry Pollock is the most headline-grabbing talent to emerge in English rugby since Maro Itoje, who was the most talked-about since Jonny…er… whatsisname…you know…the drop-goal bloke, who succeeded a half-decent centre from the West Country by the name of Jeremy Guscott.

This is exciting news, especially in a British and Irish Lions year, when a splash of vision and a touch of courage in selection can turn a wannabe into a world-beater before his cap-count has reached double figures.

Will Andy Farrell include Northampton’s super-confident buzz-bomb of a loo...