Worcester Warriors return – RFU Board should tell us what it thinks

By Nick Cain

The first act of the new Tier 2 Board, which has prioritised the rehabilitation of Worcester over upholding Ealing’s right to a promotion-relegation play-off, is a warning sign that it is a neutered body.

If acting in the best interests of the English Championship clubs is the board’s main function, then its first foray has been a failure.

Instead of fighting tooth-and-nail for Ealing to be awarded the playoff approved by the RFU Council last June, all we got was the Tier 2 Board doing the RFU/Premiership’s bidding by rubber-stamping Worces...