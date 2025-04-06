Sorry, Brian, but it’s time to take your own advice

BRIAN Moore’s reputation as a wind-up merchant was assured after his goading of the French forwards before, during, and after their 1992 Five Nations disciplinary meltdown against England in Paris.

It saw two French front row forwards, their volcanic tempered hooker Vincent Moscato and loosehead Gregoire Lascube, sent off, the former for head-butting Jeff Probyn, and the latter for stamping on Martin Bayfield’s head.

England won 31-13, going on to win a second successive Grand Slam. In Behind The Rose, a collection of memoirs from England players throughout the eras, ho...