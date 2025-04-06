Let’s get these tapped pens taken from the right place

AS a follow up to my main theme, I offer a little warning on tapped penalties as we approach the business end of the season. Consider it a public service, if you like.

Many teams, but notably Bath in the games I have watched, are taking the proverbial when it comes to quick tapped penalties recently and I don’t want them crying foul in the weeks ahead when referees reacquaint themselves with the basic laws.

I can think of at least two tries from such penalties when Finn Russell, in his extreme haste and desire to outwit the enemy, has taken the kick way in advance of the mark ...