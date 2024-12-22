Call to axe Bill Sweeney ‘as soon as possible’

By Nick Cain

Bill Sweeney’s tenure as RFU chief executive is in a precarious position after Bill Beaumont’s announcement as an interim RFU Board Chairman resulted in increased unrest among over 200 clubs calling for a Special General Meeting.

The decision by Sweeney and his beleaguered Twickenham administration to enlist Beaumont – an admired figure in

SGM Motion

English rugby – in the wake of Tom Ilube’s Friday morning resignation as Board Chairman, did nothing to mollify the anger of clubs calling for an SGM motion “to terminate his (Sweeney’s) employment at the RFU as soon as practicabl...