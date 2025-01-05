Change league structure

NICK Cain said it all on two subjects, the debacle that are Bill Sweeney’s reign as CEO of the RFU and the failure to properly solve the inadequate lack of promotion and relegation to the top tier. The French system has a thriving pyramid of leagues that reward clubs that strive for promotion and that pyramid provides the outstanding successes enjoyed at inter national level by France.

How England would also thrive can only be achieved from a similar league set up, not the under achieving self serving present system.

Geoff Sibley

...