We need return to the County game

IN Rugby Paper December 29, Paul Rees refers to Exeter’s Rob Baxter, whose club were bottom of the Premiership after eight successive defeats. Exeter are the outstanding example of how a club could benefit from an open-ended league structure in which clubs could rise and fall from top to bottom – including the now-ringfenced Premiership.

Nick Cain suggests that French rugby shows how a vibrant, open-ended league structure can provide huge interest – unlike in England, where the fortunes of the ring-fenced Premiership club provoke little interest in areas such as Y...