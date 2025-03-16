Renewing English rugby

SIR BILL BEAUMONT

INTERIM RFU BOARD CHAIR

SPRING is now upon us, and thoughts naturally turn towards regeneration and renewal after the cold, dark days of winter. I am certainly feeling more positive than when I answered the RFU’s call to return as interim chair, in December.

With the Guinness Men’s Six Nations now concluded, we look forward to the women’s tournament where the Red Roses are aiming for a sixth Grand Slam, and to a home Women’s Rugby World Cup, with great optimism.

In my view, there is also much to be positive about for English rugby off ...