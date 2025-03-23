That was all too easy for England

Steamroller: Tom Roebuck scores for England against Wales

PICTURE: Getty Images

DID Wales make England look good, or are England good..? Yes, and yes to my way of thinking.

Wales were simply not up to the challenge at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. It should have been a crucible of pain, physically and emotionally (physically most definitely) for England, considering the animosity felt in Wales for Borthwick’s team, but in all honesty, in the end it seemed like a Thursday training session for the visitors.

Wales looked a crushed team after Blair Murray’s try ...