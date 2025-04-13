Worcester deserve place back in Tier 2

I READ with interest the views of Cai Griffiths (DoR at London Welsh, one of my alltime favourite clubs) in TRP of April 6, and those contained in the letter from Coventry supporter Paul Sheehan in the same issue.

I understand their views on the acceptance of Worcester Warriors into the RFU’s Tier 2 for next season, and in their position I might feel the same.

Their views are that Worcester should, like other clubs before them, restart at the bottom of the rugby pyramid. Financially that would seemingly be the best course of action for Warriors – their debts would die w...