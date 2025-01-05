Time for a root change to way we run our sport

I NOTE that much has been written about the future of the RFU CEO Board which hopefully will be resolved in the not too distant future. However little criticism has been raised concerning the RFU council and the CB reps.

I ask as to why Council did not vote against the removal of RDOs, YDOs and Ref DOs.

Their removal is very much at the heart of many issues concerning the community game. These rugby people did a great job and yet have been removed and shabbily treated. Why did CB reps NOT resign and call the CEO/ Board to account?

One may ask but the cynic in me says that many but n...