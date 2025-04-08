Dan Biggar’s Best Career Moments

By Charlie Elliott

Legendary Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has just announced his retirement from rugby at the end of the season.

Someone who never took the plaudits and always gave maximum effort, the way he conducted himself should be seen as inspirational by any young player.

A great technician with a powerful boot, he was someone who also wore his heart on his sleeve and showed immense passion every time he took to the pitch.

Someone who was often underappreciated at international level, retirement serves as the perfect time for fans to reflect on the good times that Biggar has brought.

Here are his best moments in a long and storied career.

2015 World Cup Win over England

Wales and England have such a fierce rivalry, and Biggar’s performance at the home of English rugby during the 2015 World Cup will forever be remembered by his compatriots,

A late penalty from the fly-half proved to be the winner, in a huge comeback victory where his team came from 10 points down with only a quarter of the game to go.

Eight kicks made from eight and the best saved till last, it was unbelievably talismanic from him.

Many expected his winning kick to be too far out for him, with it being around the halfway line, but he slotted it with so much composure.

It was their only win at Twickenham in over 10 years and fans will forever remember watching Biggar’s winning kick.

The Biggarena

Not many players have a dance named after them.

The ‘Biggarena’ was coined as a phrase referring to his pre-kicking routine, which consisted of a dance.

First noticed at the 2015 World Cup, fans absolutely loved it.

When lining up a kick, Biggar was frequently seen touching both shoulders, before flicking his hair, then touching the shoulders once more before a bit of swaying.

He would then shuffle his feet before he would finally run up to the ball.

A truly iconic move for an iconic player.

Six Nations Decider 2013

Biggar himself has referred to this game as being his favourite game to play in, so it is only right that it makes the list.

In 2013, Wales won the Six Nations with four wins, finishing just ahead of England on points difference.

The last game of the Championship saw the top two face each other, with England on course for a Grand Slam and Wales needing to win.

A Biggar penalty and conversion helped them to a 30-3 victory in Cardiff, with his penalty marking the last score of the game and putting the result beyond any doubt.

Jubilant scenes followed and the celebrations could probably have been heard across the border.

Lions Test Debut

A two-time Lions tourer, he made his Test debut in his second spell, during the 2021 tour to South Africa.

Given that it was behind closed doors because of COVID-19, he has cited it as not being quite as enjoyable as the 2017 edition, but a Lions Test debut is still a key moment in any career.

14 points were scored by Biggar in the opening game against the Springboks, where he guided his side to a 1-0 series lead.

Sadly, he got injured only 10 minutes into the deciding Test, which the Lions lost, in a big ‘What might have been’ for him.

Last minute winner v Scotland

In his 100th international, Biggar kicked 15 points and the winning drop goal against Scotland, to seal a 20-17 victory in the Six Nations.

As captain, he also led the team from a leadership perspective in his typical fashion, making sure that everyone was at their absolute best.

His decision to take the three points from the drop goal was questioned at the time, with many believing that they should have pushed for a try as they had a penalty advantage, but the fly-half showed that he knew best.

The points were taken, and Scotland didn’t get any of their own.

Battling through an injury for the second half also gives an indication into just how much of a warrior he was on the pitch.