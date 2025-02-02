Sweeney needs to run game for the good of us all

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney is head of English Rugby not England Rugby.

His strategy is to make the England teams successful and to fill Twickenham at the highest cost by maximising corporate charges. He believes the route to achieve this is through 10 professional clubs and their academies so has spent most of his tenure securing their requirements.

The other 1590 clubs affiliated to the RFU are trying to tell him no player or referee starts playing for England. They start at other schools or clubs and are nurtured for years beforehand.

As he admits, he did not come to the role with a rug...