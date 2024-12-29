Beaumont will need all the help he can get

A MASSIVE thank you, to the three ex chairs of the RFU Messrs Thomas, Cattermole and Baister and ex CEO Baron, not to mention numerous Championship Chairmen, the R.F. Referees Union and contributors from many grass root clubs in the letters page of TRP, for their refusal to accept the methods and shortcomings of the RFU leadership, including most of the board members.

We should not ignore the efforts of some of the 66 County Board members (County Representatives) but some appear to have been reluctant at times to challenge the leadership, when they most needed to. This should be a sta...