Sorry, Nick, but it’s different in France

NICK Cain has spent several issues arguing the case for promotion from the Championship and made an unfavourable comparison with French rugby. Unfortunately, it is a distorted comparison as rugby in France has much greater support than in England.

I have visited ‘smaller’ French clubs like Agen, Pau and, most recently, Vannes. These clubs enjoy enthusiastic local support and have excellent compact grounds with stands on all sides which generate a terrific atmosphere. These grounds have capacities of 14,400, 14,999 and 11,300 respectively which they fill regularly.

The t...